Alabama Dept. of Public Health to release more info on coronavirus contact tracing app next week

WAAY 31 worked to learn more about the contact tracing app Gov. Kay Ivey said Alabama is going to start using. We discovered it could be months before it’s ready.

The health department said privacy concerns are slowing down creating the app to trace Coronavirus. People would need to opt-in and enter their information.

Less than a day after the governor's announcement, Dr. Karen Landers, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said there’s simply not a lot of information about how it would work beyond it using your phone’s Bluetooth.

"It is very early. Hope to have more information on that next week," she said.

Landers didn't have many answers about how the contact tracing app powered by google and apple would work or even when it will launch.

Currently, there are about 130 contact tracers in Alabama. They rely on phone calls and people’s memory. Tracing via Bluetooth is expected to be more reliable but also creates privacy concerns.

Landers was adamant anyone who participates would not know who or where they were exposed just that they were and should quarantine.

"A person that has been exposed did not know the original contact that information would be protected," she said.

Landers expects for the state to have more info on the app next week.