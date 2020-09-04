Alabama begins payments of $300 for unemployed under federal program

If you are unemployed, make sure you have some extra money in this week's check. The state started paying another $300 in benefits to those who qualify, but it will not last long.

It was created by the president through an executive order on Aug. 8.

The Alabama Department of Labor said although this order was signed early August, it took quite a while for the funds from FEMA to come to each state, including here in Alabama.

Kelly Betts, a spokeswoman with the department of labor insists the moment the money hit the state's account, the department began the process of getting it out to those who are eligible.

"So there was a learning curve on how to get this money out, but the payments began yesterday and will be hitting banks within 48 hours," Betts said.

This replaces the $600 supplemental payments that expired under the Federal Stimulus Bill. The money is coming from funding originally sent to FEMA. Alabama's share is expected to last four weeks. However, it can apply for more money.

Governor Ivey decided against the state giving an additional $100 in benefits.

Bett said so far they have not received any complaints about this new program. She urges people to be patient since it is a holiday weekend and may take longer than 48 hours to see the money in your account.

If you qualified for the additional funds, you can check through the labor department tracker online, or by U.S. mail.