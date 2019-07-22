Clear

Alabama Dept. of Corrections K9 dies after becoming ill during prison contraband search

Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a commendation honoring the K9's service.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC) says a K9 has died after becoming ill during a contraband search operation on Thursday in Elmore County.

The department says the K9, Jake, was taken from Staton Correctional Facility to a nearby veterinary hospital and then transported to the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic for treatment. Jake’s handler, Sgt. Quinton Jones, said the K9 was performing a search when he became ill after finding a substance.


Corrections K9 “Jake” with handler Sgt. Quinton Jones; Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

According to the DOC, an initial test identified the substance as synthetic marijuana, but further analysis is pending.

Jake’s condition improved on Friday, but on Saturday, the department says he began to develop complications. Jake had developed pneumonia and showed abnormal vital signs, according to the department. He died at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The case is under investigation. If someone is found responsible, they'll be prosecuted.

A burial service is being planned for later this week.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a commendation on Monday honoring Jake’s service:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events