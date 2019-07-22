Alabama Dept. of Corrections K9 dies after becoming ill during prison contraband search

The Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC) says a K9 has died after becoming ill during a contraband search operation on Thursday in Elmore County.

The department says the K9, Jake, was taken from Staton Correctional Facility to a nearby veterinary hospital and then transported to the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic for treatment. Jake’s handler, Sgt. Quinton Jones, said the K9 was performing a search when he became ill after finding a substance.



Corrections K9 “Jake” with handler Sgt. Quinton Jones; Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections Corrections K9 “Jake” with handler Sgt. Quinton Jones; Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

According to the DOC, an initial test identified the substance as synthetic marijuana, but further analysis is pending.

Jake’s condition improved on Friday, but on Saturday, the department says he began to develop complications. Jake had developed pneumonia and showed abnormal vital signs, according to the department. He died at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The case is under investigation. If someone is found responsible, they'll be prosecuted.

A burial service is being planned for later this week.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a commendation on Monday honoring Jake’s service: