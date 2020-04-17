Alabama Department of health doctor discusses coronavirus testing, recovered patients

Friday, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said she believes about 1,200 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Alabama have recovered.

Landers said that is a data driven number of the people who have recovered because they have met at least the criteria of being quarantined for 14 days.

She explained to truly recover you have to no longer has symptoms, and have been fever free and symptom free for at least three days without taking any fever reducing medication like Tylenol. A minimum of 7 days from the start of when they started having symptoms.

Landers also discussed antibody testing that's being offered by some clinics here in Huntsville. She said that the tests our right now are not accurate or adequate to detect coronavirus. The test is a finger-prick that can give you an idea if your immune system has created antibodies to attack COVID-19.

Landers explained because there are so many different types of Coronavirus besides the novel Coronavirus that is impacting people right now . The data shows it can't pinpoint if you have Covid-19 antibodies. She said better tests are going to be developed and those tests are what we need to wait for and those tests will show a major difference.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that massive amounts of testing are needed to get back to work, so WAAY 31 asked Landers if that's being worked on here in Alabama before the state is reopened.

She said while she never disagrees with Fauci said but the reality is there is not unlimited testing available for Coronavirus. Landers said because there isn't enough testing everyone needs to practice proper sanitation, wear masks, and social distance.

She said more testing might be available in the future but its not possible right now