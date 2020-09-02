Alabama Department of Transportation pauses temporary lane closures for Labor Day weekend

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says it will have no temporary lane closures on interstates during the Labor Day weekend.

The department says this is to accommodate a higher traffic volume and is for the safety of the public and roadway workers. The change will be in effect after noon on Friday, Sept. 4 to midnight on Monday, Sept. 7.

“Alabama’s Rest Areas and Welcome Centers are open to the public. ALDOT asks travelers to practice social distancing and follow the public health guidelines set forth by state and local agencies, as well as act courteously to fellow travelers,” a news release from the Alabama Department of Transportation on Wednesday said.

Officials remind people to not drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“People are seven times more likely to die in a crash when the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as shown in ALDOT crash reports," Wednesday's statement said.

It also reminds people to wear seatbelts, saying latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that almost 60% of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing one.

