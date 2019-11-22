Alabama Department of Transportation limits road work for holiday travel

The Alabama Department of Transportation is limiting road construction and lane closures this Thanksgiving as a safety precaution and to ease traffic congestion.
There will be no temporary lane closures for road work on Alabama's interstates from noon, Wednesday, Nov. 27, until midnight, Sunday, Dec. 1.
The department urges everyone in a moving vehicle to always wear a seatbelt and to designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking alcohol.
Drivers are also urged to stay alert. Officials say drowsy driving claimed almost 800 lives in the U.S. in 2017.
For more information, click here and here. WAAY 31 also has live traffic updates here.
