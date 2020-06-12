Alabama Department of Public Health sees spike in Coronavirus cases

Alabama Department of Public Health officials say they've seen a spike in Coronavirus cases over the past week.

At Huntsville City Hall on Friday, Dr. Karen Landers said community gatherings, such as Memorial Day parties are one reason for the increase and the sudden spike is concerning.

"We still have a lot of COVID-19 in Alabama. It's with us. It's going to be with is," said Landers.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Department of Public Health knows the fight against the Coronavirus is far from over.

"People are becoming weary. I think everyone is becoming weary, but this is not the time to give up," said Landers.

Landers believes the jump is due to more social gatherings and one-on-one interactions.

"There are cases in persons who are either in a home or intimate partner contact or close work-related contact," said Landers.

In Tennessee, nursing homes plan to start allowing visitors again on Monday, but Landers said the recent spike is keeping Alabama from doing the same.

"We know that while your parents and grandparents are still living, you want to be able to do that, but given the numbers in Alabama, it's just not time and I think it will be a while before we can allow that," said Landers.

Landers says as the state reopens, you need to be careful.

"I believe that that personal responsibility element and that personal mission that we have to protect communities, ourselves, our families needs to be on the forefront of our minds," said Landers.

The Department of Public Health says staying at home is the safest option, and if you do go out, you should wear a mask and social distance.