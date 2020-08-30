Alabama Department of Public Health says fight in coronavirus pandemic not over yet

We learned the state of Alabama is improving when it comes to coronavirus numbers.

However, the state health department has faced several obstacles when it comes to bringing you vital information.

WAAY-31 learned about the trial and errors the health department has faced and what can be expected moving forward.

A representative told us the numbers we're seeing are good...but it doesn't mean this pandemic is over.

Using things like the GuideSafe app and continuing safe practices like wearing a mask is vital in this fight with a still very widely unknown virus.

"Other laboratories, large commercial laboratories, clinical laboratories provide information and also do testing but there are urgent cares, physicians offices and other entities that act as bodies now in providing testing for SARS COVID-2," said Dr. Karen Landers.

Dr. Karen Landers is a representative from the Alabama Department of Health.

Recently its system dealt with a backlog of testing data and Landers said it's because more places are now providing testing.

Another hurdle the health department has faced is contract tracing...but the state's GuideSafe app is helping move the process along.

"Right now we have probably over 400 person working in contact tracing and you mentioned the guide safe app, that is a very important tool. It's a proximity app, privacy is protected and a very important piece of information to fight SARS COVID-2" she said.

Landers say tracers come from the health department, Univeristy of Alabama in Birmingham and a third party system.

While it may feel like there's not end in sight for this pandemic, Landers is feeling encouraged by the recent data.

"We must stay the course with what we're doing, we must be vigilant with what were doing in order to stop the spread of this virus," she said.

Dr. Landers told us she wants to thank the citizens of Alabama for waiting in those long lines to get tested to practicing all health guidelines to stay safe.