Alabama Department of Public Health says coronavirus cases are trending in a bad direction

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the state's coronavirus cases are going in a bad direction.

Right now, five counties are in the high-risk zone in North Alabama. Those are Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison and Marshall Counties.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said there are several reasons why we're seeing many North Alabama counties become high-risk zones.

She said it's cold so people are indoors and more and more people are gathering without taking precautions.

"Persons gathering together for fall festivals or Halloween parties in addition to sporting events, and we know persons in church gatherings have become infected with Covid-19," said Landers.

Landers said more people in the 5 to 17 age group statewide are testing positive, too.

"Children or teachers might be contracting Covid in the community, and then of course coming back into the school setting, so we have a lot of concerns about the numbers increasing," said Landers.

Landers said the spread is coming from person-to-person transmission. Having events outside, wearing masks and social distancing are the only tools to fight the virus right now.

"Now is really the time for us to step back, regroup and say, okay, we do need to adhere to these measures that were going on earlier in the year," said Landers.

Landers said right now, the healthcare system in the state is being pushed a bit. She said the state has 15% occupancy available in ICU beds statewide, and they'd like to keep it around that number. Anything less than that and that's when the strain increases on hospitals.