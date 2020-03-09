‘Alabama will likely see cases:’ State coronavirus tests ongoing as virus hits neighbors

The Alabama Department of Public Health says they've performed at least 10 tests for coronavirus over the weekend. Thankfully for patients, all those tests came back negative.

However, with confirmed cases in the bordering states of Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida we wanted to know if that means the risk in Alabama is growing.

State officials tell WAAY31 "Alabama will likely see cases" when it comes to the coronavirus but the risk of seeing it in the state is not any higher even though nearby states have growing numbers of cases.

As of right now, the CDC reports four cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, seven in Georgia, and six in Florida, where two people died. Public health officials say they are preparing for the virus and continue pushing the public to exercise proper hand-washing hygiene.

One Huntsville man says he's not concerned even if the virus is in a nearby city.

"If it gets to Huntsville, then I'm worried about it, but otherwise I'm not really worried about it," Jeremy Blair said.

State officials say there is no widespread transmission of the virus in the nearby states.

There are 36 states and the District of Columbia with confirmed cases of the virus, 12 of them have declared states of emergency.

There have been 26 deaths from the virus in America, 22 coming from the state of Washington.