Alabama Department of Public Health alerts doctors about coronavirus illness in children

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed it sent a public health alert to doctors about a rare illness children might face after having coronavirus. It's called multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Dr. Karen Landers talked about the syndrome at Huntsville City Hall Friday. She said no kids in the state of Alabama have it at this time.

Landers said the syndrome is very rare and there is still research being done into it. There are currently more than 200 cases across the country.

Symptoms include a consistent fever, rash and can progress into a state of shock.

Landers said she suggests that parent whose child is diagnosed with coronavirus keep in close contact with their family doctor or pediatrician. She explained the earlier doctors are made aware of the symptoms the easier it is to manage and make sure the child gets well.

"You want to intervene early and provide the management early. This type of management is generally done in facilities that have dedicated pediatric wards," she said.

Landers also stressed how important it is for parents to continue to have routine pediatric care for their children and to make sure their kids get vaccinated and said doctors have practices in place to keep children safe for these visits.

She also discussed contract tracing on Friday. It’s how just about every health department is tracing people who tested positive for coronavirus back to people they were in contact with.

Landers said contract tracing is a process that's been in place for years and was used as a standard protocol to trace diseases before coronavirus.

She said the Alabama Department of Public Health workers are the ones who are involved, but on a much larger level than ever before.

Landers explained they've investigated more than 13,000 contacts, so it's taken a considerable amount of time but is important to stop the spread of the virus.

"This has been a lot of effort on the part of our disease control. Investigators from our other programs in public health," she said.

Landers said they're looking into software and other ways to gather this information but it's not available yet.