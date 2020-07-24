Clear

Alabama health department says widespread coronavirus transmission is backing up timeframe for contact tracing

ADPH said it just hired an additional 200 contact tracers.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2020 6:51 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM pressed the Alabama Department of Public Health for more information about contact tracing.

We learned the department doubled the number of contact tracers from 200 to 400 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham's school of public health is now involved in making calls.

We talked to one man who said he learned he had the virus more than a week ago but is still waiting for a tracer to call.

Dr. Karen Landers with the health department said she no longer has a timeline on how long it could take to hear from a contact tracer, as people with coronavirus question its effectiveness.

Eric Lindstrom said he learned he was positive for coronavirus on July 15, about a week after going to Huntsville Hospital's Fever and Flu Clinic.

"I'll be out of breath when I walk upstairs and sometimes my chest will feel like it's seizing up, like I have a straight jacket on," he said. "I tested positive. They reached out to me saying the state department would contact me with further information, and I'm still waiting on that call."

WAAY 31 asked Landers why Lindstrom is still waiting for that call.

"With widespread community transmission and the numbers we've had, it has drastically extended our time to do contact tracing," she said.

Landers wouldn't say how long it's taking, but said they want people who have the virus to take initiative to tell others they've been in contact with.

"We actually have urged people if they have another contact they're aware of outside of the household intimate partner to let that person know they are a positive COVID-19," she said.

Lindstrom told me the process seems pretty useless right now.

"It's ineffective right now. The longer they take, the greater risk of exposure for other people. People will spread the virus. Especially asymptomatic people who aren't feeling the symptoms and have no need to get tests," Lindstrom said.

He said if he's contacted, it won't be easy to determine who he was around more than two weeks ago.

"I'd have to look at bank statements or something to see where I've been," he said.

Landers said currently, the department is putting an emphasis on having contact tracers contact people who work in correction facilities, long-term care facilities or anywhere they're seeing an outbreak in less than 24 hours after they learn of the positive cases in hopes to stop more people from getting sick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 74365

Reported Deaths: 1395
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9552197
Mobile6797170
Montgomery5429130
Madison388616
Tuscaloosa332857
Marshall254621
Shelby245928
Baldwin242316
Lee217240
Morgan183011
Unassigned151640
Etowah149516
DeKalb14079
Elmore137133
Walker129354
Dallas117318
Franklin105117
Houston10028
Russell9911
Limestone9467
St. Clair9107
Calhoun9086
Cullman8887
Autauga87720
Lauderdale8269
Colbert82310
Chambers75634
Escambia74415
Tallapoosa73375
Butler69834
Talladega6528
Jackson6133
Coffee5915
Covington58718
Dale5878
Pike5727
Blount5281
Chilton5274
Lowndes52424
Barbour5014
Marengo45111
Marion44921
Clarke4169
Hale40922
Bullock40311
Winston3739
Wilcox3689
Perry3593
Randolph34810
Monroe3473
Sumter32414
Pickens3149
Conecuh3109
Bibb2842
Macon27612
Choctaw24512
Washington2459
Greene22810
Lawrence2160
Crenshaw2103
Henry2013
Cherokee1817
Geneva1670
Lamar1541
Clay1362
Fayette1285
Cleburne841
Coosa742
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 86987

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby17278260
Davidson16956179
Rutherford501645
Hamilton460441
Sumner272165
Unassigned27213
Williamson271721
Knox270321
Out of TN234512
Wilson174620
Trousdale15566
Bradley13309
Putnam13139
Montgomery12889
Sevier12694
Robertson119716
Tipton8778
Hamblen7936
Maury7584
Macon74710
Bedford71110
Blount7097
Lake7030
Bledsoe6461
Hardeman6149
Madison5628
Washington5230
Fayette5108
Sullivan4896
Loudon4843
Dickson4210
Rhea4101
Dyer4005
Cheatham3974
McMinn39320
Anderson3743
Gibson3461
Lawrence3326
Jefferson3171
Cumberland2876
Lauderdale2876
Smith2682
Warren2623
Hardin2607
Henderson2520
Cocke2511
Carter2502
Greene2434
Giles2344
Coffee2330
Obion2304
Monroe2257
Haywood2244
McNairy1951
DeKalb1921
Roane1890
Marshall1782
Franklin1713
Wayne1690
Lincoln1651
Hawkins1622
Hickman1610
White1453
Marion1434
Claiborne1350
Chester1320
Crockett1303
Weakley1231
Campbell1151
Carroll1072
Overton1021
Grainger970
Jackson910
Henry881
Cannon870
Decatur850
Polk850
Grundy772
Unicoi770
Sequatchie690
Humphreys633
Meigs620
Union610
Perry560
Johnson540
Morgan501
Stewart500
Fentress480
Hancock430
Clay410
Scott390
Benton371
Moore350
Houston340
Lewis270
Van Buren190
Pickett161

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events