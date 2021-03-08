Alabama Department of Public Health asks spring breakers to be cautious during the coronavirus pandemic

The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning spring breakers to take coronavirus precautions so their trips don't become super spreader events.

Universities across the state are cancelling spring breaks, including the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Jules Chesna is a student at UAH. She says she and a lot of her friends wouldn't have done a big spring break trip this year, but she could've used a mental break.

"It's been pretty hard with all online classes. My roommates have all online classes and they definitely have been struggling just like me," said Chesna.

Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital, explained that there is a concern heading into spring break. If people gather again in large numbers, we could see another spike.

"The gathering needs to be controlled, yes, absolutely, until people get vaccinated," said Dr. Hassoun.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking everyone who is going on a trip this spring break season to make sure you're following precautions. Cases may be declining, but there is still a risk, especially with the coronavirus variants.