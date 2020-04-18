Alabama Department of Health working to fix inaccurate data

The Alabama Department of Health is actively working to fix an issue with the number of coronavirus cases it's reporting in Alabama.

WAAY-31 spoke with the department to learn what happened.

Dr. Karen Landers is with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed cases on the department's website is correct right now.

But due to an outside agency, they were wrong due to some kind of error in technology.

"Some laboratory reports came into our electronic portal being marked as positive and they were actually negative," said Landers.

Dr. Karen Landers told WAAY-31 an outside agency inaccurately reported around 100 coronavirus cases as positive instead of negative.

She says the reporting issue happened on Friday, and she says since then the state has been working around the clock to figure out what went wrong.

"It takes a bit of time to be able to look through further and correct it," she said.

Landers told us it could take days to correct this issue and right now she's not at liberty to say what the name of the agency is.

She did say that agency is working with them and she wants everyone to know it was an unforeseen issue that could happen again but is working to make sure that it wont.

"This was very rapidly discovered first of all, that there was a discrepancy and in addition to also remind that the outside entity is working very closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health to resolve this issue," she said.

Dr. Landers told WAAY-31 no one who was tested was given an inaccurate diagnosis and that people should still remain confident in future testing.