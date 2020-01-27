Clear

Clean-up effort after deadly fire begins in Jackson County

The agency is trying to determine how much oil and fuel was spilled into the water, and it is asking people to stay out of the water.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said the clean-up process has begun at Jackson County Park after 35 boats were destroyed and 8 people were killed.  

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said booms have been set up around the area to keep debris contained. ADEM said the booms absorb oil and fuel which is a major concern right now.

The group told me it’s working with the EPA and Environmental Contractors to sample the water in the area.

The agency said it’s still taking samples and expect to take more samples on Tuesday. It’s testing for any chemicals of concern. A rescuer said who described to me just how severe the damage was that he saw this morning as he worked to save people.

"We pulled up to several boats that had exploded ammunition on it so it got hot," said Noah Brackett, one of the rescue members.

Alabama Department of Environmental Management said it’s advising no one to get in the water or fish in the area until it’s done evaluating more about the damage, and because there is debris in the water due to the accident.

The department said it is unclear when test results will be in regarding what chemicals are in the water.

