Alabama Department of Education releases grades for schools statewide

The Alabama Department of Education released the annual list of grades for school districts and individual schools statewide. WAAY-31 went through the numbers so you can see grades for some of the largest districts in the Tennessee Valley.



The state bases the grades on five different areas:

Academic Achievement

Academic Growth

Graduation Rates

College and Career Ready Data

Chronic Absenteeism

Enrollment by Student Subgroup



The largest district, Huntsville City Schools, received an overall C grade. Four individual schools within the district each earned an A grade. Nine schools in the district received a B grade, while another nine received a C. Four schools within the district received a failing grade.



Madison City Schools was among just 15 in the state to earn an overall A grade, and one of only six districts where each individual school received an A grade, too.



Arab City, Hartselle City, and Muscle Shoals City Schools each received an A grade, too.



As far as county school systems, Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, and Jackson Counties all earned a B grade. Only Dekalb and Lawrence County Schools received a C grade.



Overall, schools statewide improved from a year ago. No individual district earned a failing grade.



The full PDF list published by the Alabama Department of Education which shows each individual school broken up by district is available by clicking here.