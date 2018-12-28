The Alabama Department of Education released the annual list of grades for school districts and individual schools statewide. WAAY-31 went through the numbers so you can see grades for some of the largest districts in the Tennessee Valley.
The state bases the grades on five different areas:
Academic Achievement
Academic Growth
Graduation Rates
College and Career Ready Data
Chronic Absenteeism
Enrollment by Student Subgroup
The largest district, Huntsville City Schools, received an overall C grade. Four individual schools within the district each earned an A grade. Nine schools in the district received a B grade, while another nine received a C. Four schools within the district received a failing grade.
Madison City Schools was among just 15 in the state to earn an overall A grade, and one of only six districts where each individual school received an A grade, too.
Arab City, Hartselle City, and Muscle Shoals City Schools each received an A grade, too.
As far as county school systems, Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, and Jackson Counties all earned a B grade. Only Dekalb and Lawrence County Schools received a C grade.
Overall, schools statewide improved from a year ago. No individual district earned a failing grade.
The full PDF list published by the Alabama Department of Education which shows each individual school broken up by district is available by clicking here.
Related Content
- Alabama Department of Education releases grades for schools statewide
- Alabama releases school report cards
- Tennessee Education commissioner: Scores can't hurt final grades
- 89-year-old Alabama man located after statewide alert
- Teen arrested after hacking grading system to change grades
- Inmate escapes Alabama work release
- Your child's school is about to receive its own grade
- Students sent back to middle school over missing grades
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation
- North Alabama releases 2018 football schedule