Clear

Alabama Department of Corrections seeks escaped inmate

James Leroy Franklin James Leroy Franklin

James Leroy Franklin is the third inmate reported missing from the Elba Work Release Center since April.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said one of the inmates housed in the Elba Work Release Center (EWRC) is reported as missing.

ADOC said James Leroy Franklin, 45, was last seen at his assigned work detail at Langford Motors in Enterprise, Alabama. at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Franklin is 5'11" and weighs 235 pounds. He has short strawberry blonde hair and green eyes. 

According to DOC reports, Franklin is the third inmate reported as an escaped inmate from the EWRC. Jonathan Crook escaped and was recaptured on April 27 and John Mitchell escaped and was recaptured on May 23.

Anyone with information about Franklin's whereabouts is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events