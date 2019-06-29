Alabama Department of Corrections seeks escaped inmate

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said one of the inmates housed in the Elba Work Release Center (EWRC) is reported as missing.

ADOC said James Leroy Franklin, 45, was last seen at his assigned work detail at Langford Motors in Enterprise, Alabama. at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Franklin is 5'11" and weighs 235 pounds. He has short strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

According to DOC reports, Franklin is the third inmate reported as an escaped inmate from the EWRC. Jonathan Crook escaped and was recaptured on April 27 and John Mitchell escaped and was recaptured on May 23.

Anyone with information about Franklin's whereabouts is asked to contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.