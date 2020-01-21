Alabama Department of Corrections searching for escaped inmate

Authorities are looking for an inmate who walked away from his work-release detail in Colbert County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Xavier Armstead left his job site in Tuscumbia Monday just after 4 p.m.

WAAY 31 did some digging into Armstead's criminal history and he has a pretty lengthy rap sheet.

Armstead has been in custody since 2016 on a burglary charge in Lauderdale County. After looking through court documents, we found he's had several burglary charges. He was also charged with receiving stolen property and breaking and entering.

The Alabama Department of Corrections described Armstead as 6'11" and 145lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, blue jeans, black toboggan, and black shoes.

If you have any information on where Armstead is at you should give your local law enforcement a call immediately.