Alabama Democratic Party lawsuit back before judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court has returned a lawsuit over control of the state Democratic Party to a Montgomery judge for resolution.

Justices dismissed an earlier appeal, putting the case back before Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin.

An internal power struggle has pitted longtime party leaders Nancy Worley and Joe Reed against an upstart group.

The Democratic National Committee recognizes state Rep. Chris England as the state party leader after members of the state executive committee elected him this fall. However, Worley contends the election was illegitimate and filed a lawsuit to try to block England from taking control.