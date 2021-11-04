Alabama Defeats Alabama-Huntsville in Exhibition Game, 87-41

The Crimson Tide returns to Coleman Coliseum for its season opener Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. CT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women’s basketball team made its first appearance of the season inside Coleman Coliseum Thursday, defeating Alabama-Huntsville 87-41 in its lone exhibition game.

Coming off the bench, guard Nia Daniel led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and a perfect 3-of-3 from long range, while the junior transfer added eight rebounds to complete her first game at the Capstone. Four Alabama players scored in double figures, including three newcomers, with JaMya Mingo-Young (13 points), Hannah Barber (11 points) and Jada Rice (10 points) rounding out the foursome.

Alabama held a lead for nearly the entire stint of the game, thanks to a layup by Brittany Davis in the second minute. The Crimson Tide shot 50 percent from the field on 31-of-62 shooting, while the group shot 36 percent from long range on 8-of-22 from the arc.

From Head Coach Kristy Curry

“I thought that Coach (Andrea) Lemmond and the UAH group did a great job with their offensive style. It presents a problem and it gave us some things to really be able to get some good film clips here in a little bit, to continue to get better defensively. You know, they’re just really well coached. So, I thought they presented some challenges for us as far as, you know, defensively, and some things that we really need to continue to work on. But overall, I was pleased with how we came out in the second half and really rebounded the ball well. You know, to have four that have at least eight rebounds or more, and then another one with five. I thought we were able to get out in transition from, you know, the rebound. To get to the free-throw line 29 times is always a positive. We’ve got to really improve that number though and convert percentage-wise. But from three and two, we met our percentages. So um, you know, just one of those games where it was great to see us just be able to be in a real game environment. It’s great to have fans in the stands, great to have the band here, just be back to normal from where we were before last season. So, a lot of positives but a lot of things that we need to work on, but I like this team. I like who they’re trying to be, the depth, the size, the versatility. You know, the biggest challenge is combinations and everyone understanding their role and buying in, that we play as hard as we can when we’re in the game and be ready to go when our number is called.”

News and Notes

Alabama’s starting lineup included guards Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis, and center Jada Rice.

The Crimson Tide started and ended the game hot, scoring at least 25 points in both the first and fourth quarters.

The Tide got off to a convincing start, shooting 52.6 percent from the field (10-of-19) for 26 points, thanks to the scoring efforts of seven different players.

The Tide went on a 16-0 run after its first made field goal in the second minute, the longest scoring streak of the night.

The Tide improved its shooting to 69.2 percent from the field (9-of-13) for 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Daniel had a perfect final 10 minutes, going 3-of-3 from the field, including 2-of-2 from long range.

The Crimson Tide defense held the Chargers to 10-points-or-less through the first three quarters.

Jada Rice earned a double-double on 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding two blocks and a steal to her first game at the Capstone.

Six players collected five or more rebounds, including Rice (10), Abrams and Daniel (8), Mingo-Young (7) and Barber and Myra Gordon (5).

Alabama’s bench made up nearly half of the final score with 37.

Alabama outscored Alabama-Huntsville in transition, 21-1, while it also doubled the Chargers’ points in the paint, 42-22.

No Alabama player played more than 25 minutes.

Up Next

The Alabama women’s basketball will return to Coleman Coliseum to host Charleston Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. CT, the first game in a doubleheader with men’s basketball. The season opener will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.