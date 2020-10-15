Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Madison County murder conviction

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld a murder conviction in Madison County.

Latransezon Tremane Malloy, 23, was convicted on Nov. 14, 2019, for the murder of Markia Kendall. He sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal, but it was upheld Friday.

According to a statement from Marshall on Thursday, the evidence at trial showed that on the night of Jan. 25, 2015, the victim, who was a paraplegic, was hosting a sleepover for his children and their cousins. He said that evening, several men claiming to be law enforcement officers kicked in the front door in a home invasion.

The men were armed with guns and one was armed with a knife, and the children, who had been taken to a bedroom in the back of the house, heard gunshots and later discovered Kendall bleeding to death, Marshall said.

According to Marshall, following the murder, Malloy tried to fabricate a false alibi. The case was prosecuted by Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard’s office, and Malloy was sentenced to life in prison.