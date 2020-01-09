Alabama Corrections: Prisoner dies following inmate attack

HOLMAN, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who officials say was assaulted by a fellow prisoner.
The department identified the slain inmate as 38-year-old Moses Robinson.
Corrections officials said in a statement Tuesday that Robinson died Dec. 31 from injuries sustained in an attack at the Holman Correctional Facility the day before. His cause of death is pending a full autopsy.
