Alabama Community College System says online classes to continue for remainder of semester

The announcement was made on Friday.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 1:25 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 1:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Community College System announced online instruction will continue at all of its campuses for the remainder of the spring semester due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Because of restrictions on event sizes, all traditional commencement activities will be postponed.

The college system said it will offer summer courses.

