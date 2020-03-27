The Alabama Community College System announced online instruction will continue at all of its campuses for the remainder of the spring semester due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Because of restrictions on event sizes, all traditional commencement activities will be postponed.
The college system said it will offer summer courses.
Related Content
- Alabama Community College System says online classes to continue for remainder of semester
- Auburn, UNA to only have online instruction for remainder of spring semester due to coronavirus
- Alabama Community College System temporarily discontinues on-campus instruction
- Alabama prison system graduates new class of correctional officers
- Skilled to Work: Alabama Community College System gets $12 million to expand apprenticeships
- Northwest-Shoals Community College cancels on-campus classes
- Alabama A&M shifts to online-only classes due to coronavirus; students must leave residence halls
- University of Alabama in Huntsville moves to online-only classes as coronavirus precaution
- Shopping online skims money from local communities
Scroll for more content...