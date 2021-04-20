Alabama Cannabis Coalition speaks out in defense of legalizing marijuana

The Alabama Cannabis Coalition spoke out in defense of legalizing marijuana in the state.

The proposal needs to pass in the House of Representatives before Gov. Kay Ivey can sign the bill into action.

Huntsville resident, Craig Lykins, said, "I think there are a lot of people suffering with chronic pain conditions and other conditions where they’ve proved medical marijuana is very therapeutic."

If passed, there are 15 conditions where doctors could issue medical cannabis cards. These conditions include depression, cancer, seizures, HIV, Parkinson's, chronic pain, Crohn's disease, sickle cell anemia, chronic pain, PTSD and muscle spasticity.

"I think a lot of people are self-medicating. They find it has therapeutic value," said Lykins. "They don’t want to do something illegal, but they don’t have many alternatives and the problem with buying it illegally, you don’t know what you’re getting."

Some people are also looking to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

State Democrat, Chris England, said "If you look at Colorado and other states who have legalized the recreational use, they’re seeing a boost to their economy into the 100-millions."