Alabama Bureau of Investigation looking into officer-involved shooting

The shooting happened on November 3.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 2:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting on Saturday, November 3 around the Caddo community of Lawrence County that involved a law enforcement officer. 

A state trooper was helping the Moulton Police to apprehend a suspect when the trooper thought his life was in danger and fired a shot. The suspect has not been apprehended, and no further information is available from the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

According to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, the suspect is 29-year-old John Kaleb Gillespie. He goes by Kaleb and is from Decatur. Police have issued warrants for his arrest for trafficking meth and attempted murder on a state trooper. Other charges are pending. McWhorter said the U.S. Marshals are helping find Gillespie. 

