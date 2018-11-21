The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting on Saturday, November 3 around the Caddo community of Lawrence County that involved a law enforcement officer.
A state trooper was helping the Moulton Police to apprehend a suspect when the trooper thought his life was in danger and fired a shot. The suspect has not been apprehended, and no further information is available from the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.
According to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, the suspect is 29-year-old John Kaleb Gillespie. He goes by Kaleb and is from Decatur. Police have issued warrants for his arrest for trafficking meth and attempted murder on a state trooper. Other charges are pending. McWhorter said the U.S. Marshals are helping find Gillespie.
Related Content
- Alabama Bureau of Investigation looking into officer-involved shooting
- Investigation underway after officer involved shooting
- U.S. Census Bureau hiring for temporary positions
- HPD officer involved in wreck
- Deputy involved shooting in Elgin
- Huntsville police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
- Dead woman found in car after Tennessee officer-involved shooting
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
- Alabama teacher faces sex charge involving student
- Bicyclist Dies After Officer Involved Crash