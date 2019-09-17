Clear

Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Chair Lyn Head resigns

Lyn Head

Lyn Head is resigning as the parole board chairperson, effective Oct. 1st.

Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Chair Lyn Head is resigning, effective Oct. 1st.

Head was appointed to the position on October 15, 2018 by Governor Kay Ivey.

The Office of Governor Kay Ivey provided this statement on Tuesday:

"The governor thanks Lyn for her service to the state and wishes her well in her future endeavors. Governor Ivey will begin the process to name a replacement. She remains committed to making needed reforms at the Board of Pardons and Paroles to help deliver justice and ensure public safety."

