Alabama Bicentennial celebrated at Decatur High School

Decatur High School is celebrating Alabama's Bicentennial.

Students gathered in the auditorium Friday morning to learn about Alabama's history and future. They heard from historians, state lawmakers and the governor's bicentennial committee.

Senator Arthur Orr encouraged students to stay in Alabama and join the workforce here, because the state needs them to help build the future.

Alabama's bicentennial celebrations wrap up on Dec. 14 with a grand finale in Montgomery.