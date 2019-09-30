Alabama Baseball announces 2020 schedule

The University of Alabama baseball program and head coach Brad Bohannon have officially announced the Crimson Tide’s schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. The new year features 34 home games as part of the 56-game slate for the Tide.

The 2020 schedule features 11 teams that advanced to the NCAA postseason a year ago, including six Super Regional squads and four College World Series participants, highlighted by 2019 national champions Vanderbilt.

Alabama will open the season with five consecutive home games, first with Northeastern from Feb. 14-16 for opening weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide will follow with non-conference midweek matchups against Troy (Feb. 18) and Alabama State (Feb. 19) before heading to Las Vegas to take on UNLV for a three-game series with the Rebels from Feb. 21-23.

Following the weekend out West, UA will return to Sewell-Thomas Stadium for 10 consecutive home matchups, starting with midweeks against UT-Martin (Feb. 25) and Middle Tennessee (Feb. 26). The Tide will then host Harvard for a weekend series to close out month one from Feb. 28 through March 1. The first week of March will feature a pair of midweek series against South Alabama (March 3) and North Alabama (March 4) before the Crimson Tide rounds out its 10-game homestand with a series against the Lipscomb Bisons from March 6-8.

Alabama then takes to the road, going 60 miles north to Birmingham to take on the UAB Blazers on March 10 inside Regions Field, home to the Birmingham Barons. After the single midweek, the Crimson Tide begins conference play, hosting Missouri (March 13-15) at The Joe before taking to the road once again. UA will begin its trip to Arkansas with a stop in Missouri for a midweek contest against Missouri State on March 18 before moving south to Fayetteville for a weekend series against the Arkansas Razorbacks (March 20-22).

The Crimson Tide will then return to Tuscaloosa to take on Southern Miss (March 24) prior to a three-game set against rival Auburn from March 27-29. The weekend with the Tigers comes just before a second trip up to Birmingham, this time to take on Samford on March 31. The quick stop will start a northward trek, as Alabama then heads to Lexington to take on Kentucky from April 3-5.

Next is a five-game homestand, first with Jacksonville State on April 7. Three days later, UA will play host to Tennessee from April 10-12 before wrapping up the home stretch with a midweek pairing against UAB on April 14 to complete the home-and-home with the Blazers. A roadtrip to College Station follows as part of the Tide’s back-to-back SEC road series. Alabama will first square off with Texas A&M from April 17-19 before traveling to Nashville for a weekend with the defending National Champions, Vanderbilt, from April 24-26. Sandwiched between the two road contests in league play is a single game against Samford on April 21 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

After two weekends on the road, Alabama returns home to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a weekend series (May 1-3) before traveling to Jacksonville State (May 5) for a final midweek. Following that, UA will travel to Baton Rouge for a weekend with LSU from May 8-10. The Crimson Tide will close out the regular season at home, playing host to the Ole Miss Rebels from May 14-16, for the second time in the last three years.

Alabama will not have regular-season SEC series with Georgia, Florida and South Carolina in 2020.

The SEC Baseball Tournament will remain in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Met. The 12-team tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 19 and finish on Sunday, May 24.