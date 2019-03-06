Alabama, Auburn have moment of silence before basketball game in Tuscaloosa

In Tuscaloosa Tuesday, the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers held a moment of silence before tip-off, remembering the victims of the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Lee County.

The University of Alabama is encouraging students to donate to the Red Cross. In a Tweet, university officials wrote they're organizing a dontion drive in the coming weeks.

Friday and Saturday in Auburn, the university is collecting supplies for those in need.

Friday at Gate 14 in Jordan-Hare Stadium from 4-7, the athletic department is collecting water, diapers, baby formula, trash bags, and hygiene products just to name a few. Saturday items will be collected at the same location from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.