In Tuscaloosa Tuesday, the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers held a moment of silence before tip-off, remembering the victims of the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Lee County.
The University of Alabama is encouraging students to donate to the Red Cross. In a Tweet, university officials wrote they're organizing a dontion drive in the coming weeks.
Friday and Saturday in Auburn, the university is collecting supplies for those in need.
Friday at Gate 14 in Jordan-Hare Stadium from 4-7, the athletic department is collecting water, diapers, baby formula, trash bags, and hygiene products just to name a few. Saturday items will be collected at the same location from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Related Content
- Alabama, Auburn have moment of silence before basketball game in Tuscaloosa
- Auburn basketball's AUTLIVE game Saturday
- Tuscaloosa man charged with killing daughter
- Madison Academy loses battle to Central-Tuscaloosa
- Alabama & Auburn Start Bowl Practice
- Auburn wins!
- Auburn basketball gets second straight SEC win
- Auburn takes down in-state rival Alabama at Auburn Arena
- Tuscaloosa man dies in motorcycle crash in Tuscumbia
- Tuscaloosa teacher accused of having sexual contact with student