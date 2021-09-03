Clear

Alabama, Auburn can score you free Chick-fil-A this season

Image from Chick-fil-A Madison's Facebook page

There's an app for that

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

College football season – a time when the divide between Alabama and Auburn fans normally is at its widest (especially come Nov. 27) - is upon us.

But something is happening this season that fans on both sides can benefit from: Free food.

Chick-fil-A is giving away a free chicken sandwich through its app when the teams score in the Chick-fil-A Red Zone at home. (The Red Zone spans from the 20-yard line to the goal line)

You’ll need to make sure your location is set as being in Alabama to see the reward, which you have until midnight to accept before it goes away.

This week, only Auburn plays at home to provide you with a chance to win a sandwich.

On Sept. 11, both teams play at home giving us the possibility of winning two sandwiches!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 77°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events