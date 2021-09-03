Alabama, Auburn can score you free Chick-fil-A this season

College football season – a time when the divide between Alabama and Auburn fans normally is at its widest (especially come Nov. 27) - is upon us.

But something is happening this season that fans on both sides can benefit from: Free food.

Chick-fil-A is giving away a free chicken sandwich through its app when the teams score in the Chick-fil-A Red Zone at home. (The Red Zone spans from the 20-yard line to the goal line)

You’ll need to make sure your location is set as being in Alabama to see the reward, which you have until midnight to accept before it goes away.

This week, only Auburn plays at home to provide you with a chance to win a sandwich.

On Sept. 11, both teams play at home giving us the possibility of winning two sandwiches!