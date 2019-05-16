Alabama Attorney General responds to state's abortion law

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an abortion ban into law on Wednesday.

WAAY 31 took our questions about how the state will defend it, straight to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Steve Marshall said his office will focus on the advancement of medical science since Roe v. Wade was decided. He said the factual basis of the landmark decision that made abortion legal was made more than 40 years ago.

Marshall said there's now a better understanding of pregnancy and what goes on in the mother's body when she is carrying a baby. His goal is to protect the decision made by the Alabama legislature.

"As the attorney general of Alabama, we defend this bill going forward. We prepare a team and not only the factual but legal basis and which we can address any challenge to the statute, and we will look forward to that coming up in the courts," said Marshall.

Marshall said he hopes the Supreme Court hears another Alabama abortion case first. He's petitioned them to intervene regarding so-called dismemberment abortion. He says that could break down the foundation of Roe v. Wade and bolster the case for the ban.

It's unknown at this time if the Supreme Court will hear either case.

Under the new law, doctors will face felonies, either Class A or Class C, if they provide abortions that aren't covered in the exceptions.

A Huntsville attorney told WAAY 31 the new abortion law could send doctors who perform abortions to prison for life, and an attempted abortion could send them to prison for up to 10 years.

Legal experts tell WAAY 31 this is by far the toughest abortion law in the country, because a Class A felony is the second most serious charge you can receive in Alabama. The first is capital murder.

Other crimes that are Class-A felonies include murder, first-degree, rape, robbery and burglary.