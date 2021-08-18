Alabama Army National Guard soldier dies while serving on Southwest border

A highly awarded and decorated Alabama Army National Guard soldier has died while serving on the Southwest border.

Sgt. Kellice Armstrong, 49, of Montgomery died Saturday “while in an active-duty status,” according to the Alabama Army National Guard.

A cause of death has not been released. The death is under investigation, according to the Guard.

Armstrong was in the Alabama Army National Guard's 2025th Transportation Company, 711th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 122nd Troop Command.

The Guard said he joined the Alabama Army National Guard in November 2006, serving as a 92A, Army Automated Logistical Specialist and a 75D, Personnel Records Specialist.

Armstrong’s military schools included Commanders Safety Course, Army Basic Instructor, Warrior Leader, and Automated Logistics Specialist Phases 1 and 2.

His awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal (3), Army Good Conduct Medal (2), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon (2).