Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board speaks with Madison County students about underage drinking

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board spoke to Madison County students on Tuesday about the impacts of underage drinking.

They invited the mother of a Bob Jones student who was killed in 2013 in a drunk driving crash. She talked about her son and his friend, who also died, and how the driver's Blood Alcohol Concentration was more than three times the legal limit.

Amy Dennis says she takes comfort in the students' reactions.

"I find every time I tell my personal story that you can hear a pin drop in the room when I'm speaking. I can look around the room and there's usually tears coming down, so I do really think they listen and that they do take it with them," Dennis said.

Jimmy Lones is a student that attended the presentation and says, "He's in jail for 20 years and he will have a chance for parole in 20 years. I hope he doesn't because it will keep the streets somewhat safe."

A trooper and Huntsville police sergeant also spoke about drinking laws and shared their own experiences of seeing teens drink alcohol and make poor decisions.