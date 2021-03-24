Alabama A&M's lone home game canceled due to COVID protocols

Alabama A&M Football's game against Grambling State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the university announced Wednesday.

According to the university, the protocols are with Grambling (0-3) and not Alabama A&M (2-0).

The Saturday game was slated to be the team's second home game, but when Alcorn State opted out of the season it became the only game on the schedule at Louis Crews Stadium.

The Bulldogs, ranked the top HBCU team in BOXTOROW polls, will return to the field against Prarie View A&M on Apr. 3.