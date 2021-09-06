Alabama A&M's Glass Picks Back Up Where He Left Off, Earning SWAC Player of the Week

The following is a release from AAMU Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Graduate quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) finds himself in familiar territory as he has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Player of the Week as announced by that organization on Monday, September 6.

In the Bulldogs' first game in the friendly confines of Louis Crews Stadium in 651 days, Glass showed up and showed out as he led defending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and SWAC Champion Alabama A&M to a thrilling 42-41 victory over South Carolina State (9/4) to open the 2021 season under the lights.

That performance would see him go 28-of-49 for 426 yards and four touchdowns through the air while adding one on the ground for good measure. Over the course of the night he would hit on 32- and 35-yard bombs before taking it in himself from one yard out to put A&M up for good with 6:30 to play.

Glass and the Bulldogs will get to show a national ESPNU audience the brand of football that has become their signature when they return to action at SWAC newcomer Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, September 16. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.