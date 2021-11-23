Alabama A&M's Glass earns third SWAC Player of the Week of the season after closing out stellar career

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In what became a regular occurrence this season, and over the course of his career, graduate quarterback Aqeel Glass (St. Louis, Mo.) has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week following the close of a stellar career as announced by that organization on Monday, November 22.

The National Football League (NFL) prospect delivered one of the greatest performances of his career in a 52-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11/20) this past weekend.

In a rematch of the Spring 2021 SWAC Championship game Glass lit it up for 450 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions as he went 26-of-33 in his final game as a Bulldog. The six TDs tied his career-high and he finished his career with 12,136 yards passing and 109 passing touchdowns, both A&M records. On top of that, he added a 42-yard punt that landed inside the 20-yard line for good measure.

On the season he produced 3,568 yards passing, 36 passing touchdowns, went 259-of-414 with an average of 356.8 yards per game and finished with a passer rating of 160.27.

This is the third time this year that Glass has earned the honor, doing so last week and on September 6. He has since been joined by senior running back Gary Quarles (Cottondale, Ala.) on September 20 and senior wideout Dee Anderson (Dallas, Texas) on November 8.

His honor also means that A&M closed the season with three straight Offensive Player of the Week recipients as they averaged 47.0 points per game in their last three contests..

The Bulldogs wrapped the 2021 campaign with a 7-3 overall record, 5-3 mark in league play and a four-game winning streak.