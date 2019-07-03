Alabama AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old girl reported missing, believed to be in danger

Authorities say a two-year-old girl was abducted and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Catalina Chloe Rimpsey, a black female with black hair and brown eyes, was abducted. She is 36 inches in height and weighs 31 pounds, officials say.

ALEA says Rimpsey was seen last in Anniston around 11:30 a.m. on July 3. The agency says she was abducted by her father, Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr. Rimpsey is a 75-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. ALEA says he is 5'10 and weighs 215 pounds.

According to ALEA, Catalina may be traveling in a 1999 navy/tan Ford Econoline E150 with the Alabama plate number, 11FP201, and is possibly travelling to Chicago, Illinois.

ALEA says the father is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays.

If you have any information, call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600 or call 911.