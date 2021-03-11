Alabama A&M working hard to maintain top ranking in BOXTOROW coaches poll

Fresh off a win in their first game of the season, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs looked ahead on the schedule as they practiced at Louis Crews Stadium Wednesday morning.

On Saturday, A&M dominated South Carolina State 31-7. Quarterback Aqueel Glass had a solid outing, throwing for four touchdowns and over 270 yards. Odieu Hilaire was on the receiving end of two of those scores -- his only two receptions in the game.

With the win, the team earned the top ranking in the most recent BOXTOROW coaches poll. Bulldogs head coach Connell Maynor said that’s where they expect to be, but knows they have a target on their backs now.

“For our team to be ranked number one in the coaches poll, that’s showing us that we got some respect because the coaches vote and if they vote us number one, that means we probably deserve to be there,” Maynor said.

“But now we got an ‘X’ on our back and so expectations come with that when you’re ranked number one. So we gotta work harder -- in the weight room, in the film room, on the football field and the classroom, because everybody gonna be coming after us now.”

The Bulldogs don’t play this weekend but will look to stay undefeated on March 20 when they take on Prairie View A&M.