Alabama A&M tops Texas Southern in overtime

Big 35-28 win for the Bulldogs on Homecoming! First Homecoming win under Head Coach Connell Maynor

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Aqeel Glass did not have much space.

Nor did the Alabama A&M quarterback need it.

Glass fit a pass into a tight spot, connecting with Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim for a touchdown that sent Alabama A&M past Texas Southern 35-28 in overtime Saturday afternoon for Southwestern Athletic Conference win.

Glass' go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime was clutch.

It also delivered Alabama A&M a much-needed spark.

After leading the majority of the game, Alabama A&M found itself trying to fend off a second-half Texas Southern comeback.

Texas Southern erased a 15-point second-half deficit with a pair of big plays. Devin Williams threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Corley in the third quarter, and then threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ke'Lenn Davis in the fourth to tie the score.

Alabama A&M drove into Texas Southern territory twice in the fourth quarter, but failed to get points on either trip.

In overtime, Alabama A&M responded to the challenge.

With first down at the 12-yard line, Glass threw a strike to Ibrahim across the middle of the field in the end zone, sending the Alabama A&M sideline into a frenzy.

Glass finished with 377 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing 28 of 38 attempts.

Zabrian Moore finished with 93 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches, while Ibrahim caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Kendric Johnson caught six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan Bentley led Alabama A&M on the ground with 74 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Alabama A&M travels to Grambling State on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

