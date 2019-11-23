Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 person killed in shooting, investigation underway Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 4 injured in wreck at Pulaski Pike and Routt Road intersection Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Alabama A&M tops Mississippi Valley State on senior day

Jordan Bentley, Aqeel Glass, Armoni Holloway set AAMU records.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Jordan Bentley and the senior members of the Alabama A&M football program finished their collegiate careers strong.

Bentley rushed for a touchdown and Aqeel Glass passed for three more as Alabama A&M topped Mississippi Valley State 30-13 Saturday afternoon in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game.

“We wanted to play well and send the seniors off on a winning note,” Alabama A&M coach Connell Manor said. “Bentley and these seniors have put in so much blood, sweat and tears into this program. You want to send those guys out right.”

For Alabama A&M (7-5, 4-3 in SWAC), the win provides the Bulldogs momentum as the team heads into the offseason.

The game also provided one last opportunity to showcase the program’s 20 senior student-athletes.

That includes Bentley.

For the eighth time this season, Bentley surpassed the 100-yard plateau. The senior from Guntersville, Ala. rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Bentley also added yet another Alabama A&M record to his already impressive resume, surpassing Barry Wagner (1989) for most points scored in a single-season (110). Bentley now owns eight Alabama A&M records: Career rushing yards, single-season rushing yards, single-game rushing yards, career touchdowns, single-season touchdowns, career points and single-season points.

“Obviously, we came up short of our main goal, which was to win a championship,” Bentley said. “But to go out on top today and finish with a winning season is a nice way to wrap this up.

“I’ve been blessed with some great teammates. If it wasn’t for those guys, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities to accomplish these things on the field.”

Alabama A&M never trailed.

Glass threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Abudl-Fatai Ibrahim early in the first quarter, and Bentley gave Alabama A&M a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when he scored on a 4-yard run.

Glass threw touchdown passes to Kendric Johnson and Zabrian Moore before halftime to give Alabama A&M a 28-7 lead at the break.

Senior cornerback Mike Mills returned a blocked extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter for Alabama A&M’s final touchdown.

Glass finished with 272 yards passing and three touchdowns, completing 17 of 31 attempts. Ibrahim caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, putting the freshman over the 1,000-yard receiving plateau on the season.

Glass’ third passing touchdown set a new Alabama A&M record for career passing touchdowns at 57, breaking the previous record set by Kelcy Luke in 2004-07.

Junior linebacker Armoni Holloway also etched his name into the Alabama A&M record book, setting a new record for single-season tackles. Holloway finished the season with 114 tackles. The previous record of 110 was shared by Johnny Baldwin (2006) and Jamaal Ware (2002).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events