Alabama A&M tops Mississippi Valley State on senior day

Jordan Bentley and the senior members of the Alabama A&M football program finished their collegiate careers strong.

Bentley rushed for a touchdown and Aqeel Glass passed for three more as Alabama A&M topped Mississippi Valley State 30-13 Saturday afternoon in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game.

“We wanted to play well and send the seniors off on a winning note,” Alabama A&M coach Connell Manor said. “Bentley and these seniors have put in so much blood, sweat and tears into this program. You want to send those guys out right.”

For Alabama A&M (7-5, 4-3 in SWAC), the win provides the Bulldogs momentum as the team heads into the offseason.

The game also provided one last opportunity to showcase the program’s 20 senior student-athletes.

That includes Bentley.

For the eighth time this season, Bentley surpassed the 100-yard plateau. The senior from Guntersville, Ala. rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Bentley also added yet another Alabama A&M record to his already impressive resume, surpassing Barry Wagner (1989) for most points scored in a single-season (110). Bentley now owns eight Alabama A&M records: Career rushing yards, single-season rushing yards, single-game rushing yards, career touchdowns, single-season touchdowns, career points and single-season points.

“Obviously, we came up short of our main goal, which was to win a championship,” Bentley said. “But to go out on top today and finish with a winning season is a nice way to wrap this up.

“I’ve been blessed with some great teammates. If it wasn’t for those guys, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities to accomplish these things on the field.”

Alabama A&M never trailed.

Glass threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Abudl-Fatai Ibrahim early in the first quarter, and Bentley gave Alabama A&M a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when he scored on a 4-yard run.

Glass threw touchdown passes to Kendric Johnson and Zabrian Moore before halftime to give Alabama A&M a 28-7 lead at the break.

Senior cornerback Mike Mills returned a blocked extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter for Alabama A&M’s final touchdown.

Glass finished with 272 yards passing and three touchdowns, completing 17 of 31 attempts. Ibrahim caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, putting the freshman over the 1,000-yard receiving plateau on the season.

Glass’ third passing touchdown set a new Alabama A&M record for career passing touchdowns at 57, breaking the previous record set by Kelcy Luke in 2004-07.

Junior linebacker Armoni Holloway also etched his name into the Alabama A&M record book, setting a new record for single-season tackles. Holloway finished the season with 114 tackles. The previous record of 110 was shared by Johnny Baldwin (2006) and Jamaal Ware (2002).