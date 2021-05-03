Alabama A&M tennis to face Tennessee in NCAA tournament

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers in the team's first-ever NCAA tournament appearance on Friday.

The Bulldogs clinched an automatic tournament berth with their victory in the SWAC Tournament -- another first for the program.

Facing a top-ranked opponent in Tennessee, A&M head coach Willis Mbandi said his team just needs to treat this matchup like any other.

"I think it's just a matter of letting the boys know that it's still tennis and even though you're facing a tough opponent, you still have to go there and just focus on yourself and do what you can do," Mbandi said.

The Bulldogs will have their sights set on their first NCAA tournament win when they take the court against Volunteers on Friday. Set times have not yet been announced.