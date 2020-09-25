Alabama A&M students think strict precautions are keeping cases low

Students at Alabama A&M said they’re confident in the school’s safety measures, even after the school confirmed 41 cases of coronavirus since students returned.

On campus, some students said while the university’s precautions may be strict, they believe the precautions are some of the best around.

Freshman Ashanti Simon said that aside from classes, most of which are virtual, there isn’t a ton going on. She believes that 41 cases is on the lower side and added she feels the A&M is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously.

She said students have a curfew and noted additional precautions like appointments and limited capacities in campus gyms.

Though she said she feels safe, Simon admitted the precautions have impacted her experience.

"It's what needs to be done right now, but as an 18-year-old who's in college, of course it's bothering me,” she said. “You know, I want to go to parties, I want to have my college experience but I know we need to take it serious."

A cheerleader, Simon is hopeful the precautions work so she can eventually watch some football games at Louis Crews stadium.