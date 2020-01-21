Alabama A&M students make cards for deployed soldiers

Alabama A&M students spent part of their afternoon decorating Valentine's Day cards to send to deployed soldiers.

The Teachers for Tomorrow group hosted the "Sending Love to a Soldier" event where students came and made Valentine's Day cards with words of encouragement, and appreciative messages.

The cards will be sent off to soldiers who will be spending the holiday away from their loved one. One student told WAAY 31 they hope this gesture can bring a bright smile to some troops overseas.

"To make sure that they know that there are still people over here thinking of them and sending love right from Alabama," Ashley Andrews, a senior at Alabama A&M, said

The group said they chose to do Valentine's Day cards because it's a holiday they figured the troops usually don't get much stuff sent to them. They wanted to change that and let them know they care.