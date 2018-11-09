Alabama A&M students file federal lawsuit claiming voting rights were violated

A federal lawsuit is facing Alabama A&M after four students claim the university denied them their voting rights in the 2018 midterm election.

The students, Jordan Jackson, Kendra Jones, Terry Matthews III and Simeon Sykes filed the lawsuit Friday morning against the Madison County Board of Registrars, Lynda Hairston, Chairman of the Board of Registrars and Secretary of State John Merrill.

The students say they were registered to vote in the election, but that on Tuesday, November 6, they were told they were not in the system. They say poll workers told them they must cast provisional ballots. However, the students say the day after the election, when they checked the Alabama Secretary of State's website, it showed them as registered to vote at that polling place, the gymnasium at AAMU.

According to the lawsuit, the students' provisional ballots were rejected. They say the rejection of their provisional ballots violates the 14th, 15th and 26th amendments, as well as the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The students are requesting that their ballots be counted.