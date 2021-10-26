Clear
Alabama A&M student-athletes give back to James A. Lane Boys and Girls Club

The student-athletes work as mentors for club members and say they would love to support the club further as their partnership grows.

Alabama A&M's department of athletics is funding a shopping spree for kids in the James A. Lane Boys and Girls Club. 

On Tuesday, Academy Sports and Outdoors presented the club with a $2,000 gift card. In the coming days, kids will be able to enter the sporting goods store and choose $100 in gear and apparel. 

Alabama A&M students will be lending a helping hand to students while they shop. One of those students is Isaiah McCaulley, who said the event is special to him because he understands the hardships these kids face. 

"I grew up in a community where we didn't have anything," McCaulley said. "We had to find a way to get our own, and to be able to have the Boys and Girls Club come to do this and us to come to help them, it's a great thing to see them, put a smile on their face, probably having the first thing they've ever had before."

Student-athletes said they'd love to support the club further as their partnership together grows. Right now, students work throughout the year as mentors to the kids.

 

