Alabama A&M renames Bibb Graves Hall following petition, push from students

Alabama A&M University's Board of Trustees has approved renaming some campus facilities, including Bibb Graves Hall.

The building, which was built in 1929, houses the university’s social work programs, distance education and other programs. On Friday, the Board of Trustees approved to rename it after Walter S. Buchanan, Alabama A&M’s president from 1909 to 1920.

Bibb Graves Hall was named after the former Alabama governor who was also a KKK leader. The renaming comes after a petition circulating online and a push from students.

It was also recommended that a newly renovated auditorium in the building be named the Henry and Nell Lane Bradford Auditorium. The university says the Bradfords served more than 80 years in the Department of Music.

The McCalep Vocational Building was also renamed. It’s now the George O. McCalep, Sr., and Ronald and Patricia McCalep McIntosh, Sr. Hall. The university says the McIntoshes are the second largest alumni donors in its history.

Alabama A&M also renamed the cafeteria inside the Knight Center Complex as the Felicia Wilson Dining Hall after alumna, Felicia Mastin Wilson.