Alabama A&M rallies past Jackson State

The Cardiac Bulldogs did it again.

Facing a deficit late in the fourth quarter, the Alabama A&M football showed why it cannot be counted out until the final horn sounds.

Aqeel Glass threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Stoves in the game's final minutes as Alabama A&M erased a two-score deficit to rally past Jackson State 48-43 Saturday afternoon in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game.

With the win, Alabama A&M (6-4, 3-2 in SWAC) sets up a showdown at Alcorn State (6-3, 4-1) that could determine the SWAC Eastern title.

This season, Alabama A&M has shown a flair for the dramatic.

Five of Alabama A&M's six wins have required the Bulldogs to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit.

Saturday's win against Jackson State followed that trend.

Leaning on its running game, Jackson State piled up yards on the ground while building a nine-point cushion late in the fourth quarter.

KeShawn Harper led Jackson State with 135 rushing yards and a touchdown while quarterback Jalon Jones added 130 and another score as the Tigers amassed 361 yards on the ground.

But every time Jackson State struck with a big play, Alabama A&M responded.

The biggest moments came late in the fourth quarter.

After Jalon Jones ran for a 54-yard touchdown to give Jackson State a 43-34 lead with 4:59 remaining, Glass and company immediately began to mount a comeback.

Glass threw a 54-yard touchdown to Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim to pull Alabama A&M within two. Following a defensive stop on the next possession, Glass threw a 32-yard go-ahead touchdown to Ryan Stoves with 25 seconds remaining.

Glass passed for a season-high 410 yards and four touchdowns, completing 25 of 40 attempts. The junior from St. Louis also broke to Alabama A&M records, breaking Tracy Kendall's previous records (1989) for single-season touchdown passes (26) and single-season passing yards (2,886).

Glass has passed for 3,064 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.

Ibrahim finished with a season-high 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. Zabrian Moore and Stoves also caught touchdown passes.

Jordan Bentley led Alabama A&M on the ground with 132 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. The senior from Guntersville, Ala. Surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone on the season.