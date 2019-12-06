Alabama A&M president says conversation with fraternity penalized for hazing hasn't happened

A month after an honorary band fraternity announced it removed its chapter from the Alabama A&M campus for 20 years, several questions still remain unanswered about that hazing incident.

Back on November 5, Kappa Kappa Psi (KKP) took to Facebook to state that the event involved "their new member presentation show, which violated both university and Kappa Kappa Psi policies."

About a week after the announcement, Alabama A&M University President Dr. Andrew Hugine spoke with WAAY 31 News and said the university had not yet heard from KKP.

"We are waiting for a response from the national body," said Hugine. "Until the university gets additional information, we don't think there's a need to do anything beyond that."

WAAY 31 caught up with Dr. Hugine again on Thursday, but he declined to answer questions about the hazing incident beyond stating that the university still has not spoken with KKP.

"We've not had that. I really don't want to go into that tonight. This is about what we have accomplished here, looking for the future. That's what we want to focus on tonight only," he said.

WAAY 31 also reached out to KKP about the hazing incident, but it has not responded yet.