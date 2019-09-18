Alabama A&M planning to tear down vacant buildings

On Wednesday, Alabama A&M held a public meeting to let the community know about the plan to tear down vacant campus buildings.

Officials at A&M said the buildings have been vacant for about 22 years, and they serve no purpose to the university. They said they only make a beautiful campus look a lot less attractive.

"They should be making more walk spaces for the students, because the buildings, it's like their empty. It's no point of using them," a student, Kevon Hughes-Fleming, said.

Hughes-Fleming says it's about time the university tears down the more than five vacant buildings on campus.

The facilities manager, Brian Shipp, said the buildings have been around since the 1950s, and it would cost too much to repair them.

Shipp says the university always tries to re-purpose older buildings, but most of the ones they're tearing down are old residential halls with community showers.

"The way you attract students to the university is by having an apartment suite-style residential hall set up, so those would not be attractive to students and the cost of money to refurbish those buildings would put our return of investment well out past a suitable amount of time, 15 to 20 years out," Shipp said.

He said tearing the buildings down is also good for campus safety. He agrees with students that having the vacant buildings makes the campus look less attractive.

"Anytime you have a vacant, boarded-up building, it invites certain different types of animals, as well as anybody who wants to be mischievous and wants to do illegal or bad activity," Shipp said.

Right now, the university hasn't said if they'll build something else in the empty space, but Shipp says the demolition could take about one to two years.