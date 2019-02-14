Alabama A&M partners with American Red Cross for annual service day

Alabama A&M University and the American Red Cross announced Thursday they are teaming up for the college's annual day of service event in the community.

On April 6th, over 1,000 students and 200 community leaders will come together in Madison County to install more than 600 smoke alarms in local homes.

"We are elated and it shows our students really have an interest in helping mankind and making this world a better place," Alabama A&M President Andrew Hugine Jr. said.

It's part of a nationwide campaign called the "Sound the Alarm" initiative focused on helping save lives through smoke alarm installation and fire safety education in communities.

WAAY31 is a proud sponsor of the Sound the Alarm campaign and this year could be the largest event yet.

"We are doing this in Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham, and we really have the potential here in North Alabama to have the largest one," North Alabama Red Cross Executive Director Khris Anderson said.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters every year and the majority of them are house fires. The hope is through this event, they can improve safety and even save lives.

"Our university's motto is "Service is Sovereignty" and one of the things we always want to encourage individuals to do is to provide service," Hugine Jr. said.